SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now a new resource is opening up downtown to give middle and high schoolers a safe place to study and improve their academics.
Hometown StudyHall opened with the goal of giving kids a place to come and focus on school, and even though a lot of kids are back and doing hybrid learning, some kids still don't have a quite place to get their schoolwork done. Some kids still face a barrier of difficult home life or siblings causing a distraction.
Hometown StudyHall is hoping to break down some of those barriers by offering an option with high speed internet, the opportunity to socialize, and get help with their work whether that be from their peers or a tutor.
This is also a cause that's full circle for Danny Baker who went to high school in Spokane.
"I was a struggling student when I came here, when I lived in Spokane and went to University High School, and I know even besides covid something like this is going to help a lot of kids," said Baker.
Hometown StudyHall was first started by Baker and his sister who opened a location in Moses Lake that has seen great success in helping kids especially during the pandemic.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place and right now there can be 25 kids in the Spokane location at a time. Students do need to register time slots online and there is a cost for some sessions. However, if spending extra money is not an option for some families, Hometown StudyHall is working with local businesses to provide sponsorships and scholarships for kids.
Hometown StudyHall is also having an open house this week Monday-Friday from 10am - 5:30pm. Anyone that wants to come ask questions and see the space is welcome. Hometown StudyHall will also give out a voucher for a free 4-hour session to anyone that comes in during the Open House.