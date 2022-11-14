MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (U of I) community was rocked on Sunday, Nov. 13 when four people were found dead near the campus in a suspected homicide.
The four victims were later confirmed to be U of I students, identified as Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee GonCalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20).
Moscow Police Department (MPD) has not released details of the incident, but they say there is no threat to the public at this time.
While MPD has not released details, Moscow mayor Art Bettge said he believes it was a "crime of passion."
In a statement on the incident, Bettge said, "This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that senseless acts of violence can occur anywhere, at any time, and we are not immune from such events here in our own community. Today, we grieve for those who were lost and those they leave behind. Let us come together in support of each other, and be there for each other, as we mourn as a community."
Family and friends of the victims have shared countless memories and tributes online. Family of Goncalves also asks for online speculation to stop, saying, " We all have social media. We see all the comments. The misinformation being spread is unfair to everyone involved."
A vigil will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m., though the location has not been determined yet. The community is invited to pay respects to and remember the four lives lost on Sunday.
Last updated on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.
The four students killed near the University of Idaho have been identified.
21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle were found dead on Nov. 13.
Right now, the investigation is ongoing
Updated on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.
Four people killed in Moscow on Sunday have been confirmed to be students of the University of Idaho (U of I).
University President Scott Green announced the news on Sunday night in a notice that all classes will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the loss. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be the victims of homicide," he said. The families of the students have been notified.
Classes will resume normal schedules on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Students impacted by the loss are encouraged to use U of I resources as needed, including the Counseling and Testing Center on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall, or by calling 208-885-6716 for support. If calling in evenings or on weekends, press option 3. Students can also visit the Dean of Students office in TLC 232 for assistance.
Immediate drop-in counseling support will be available on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth floor of the ISUB.
Moscow Police Department (MPD) is still investigating the incident and does not believe there is any active threat to the community at this time. Further details will be released as they become available.
If anyone has information related to the case and has not spoken to police already, call MPD at 208-882-2677.
Last update on Nov. 13 at 9:30 p.m.
Four people were killed in an apparent homicide in Moscow on Sunday, according to the Moscow Police Department. MPD continues to investigate.
Officers responded to a call on King Road at about noon, for an unconscious person. When they arrived, officers discovered four dead bodies.
The Moscow Police Department asked anyone who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-COPS.
MPD said they would release more information when next of kin is notified.
Updated: Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide on King Road near the University of Idaho (UI) campus.
UI sent an emergency text saying the suspect isn't known. The alerts urged nearby resident to avoid the area and stay in place.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.