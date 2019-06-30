Honda issues second Takata air bag recall for several Honda and Acura models

Automaker Honda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly Takata airbag inflators for a second time.
Several Honda and Acura models from 2003 through 2015 are affected.
All the vehicles were already repaired using replacement inflators made by Takata before February 2017 and will now get airbags from other manufacturers.
Honda says once this recall is complete, it will have recalled or accounted for 22.6 million inflators in about 12.9 million vehicles.
Takata air bag inflators can explode with too much force, sending shrapnel and metal fragments into the vehicle following an accident.
Owners of the affected vehicles will recieve a notice by mail starting in mid-August. If you own an affected vehicle, Honda says you should schedule repairs as soon as possible.