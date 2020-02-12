Honda Odyssey minivan recall

Honda is recalling 241,000 minivans due to a wiring problem that could cause fires.

The recall covers 2018-20 Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite minivans.

The company says the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing. That can cause a short circuit, which can ignite a fire.

The company has three reports of fires with no injuries. Owners will be notified of the recall by mail in mid-March.

Dealers will reroute the wiring and cover it with insulating tape. If the wiring harness is damaged, it will be replaced.

Tags