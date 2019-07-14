Police in Hong Kong fought with protesters, Sunday, as they broke up a demonstration of thousands of people calling for the resignation of Chinese territory's Chief Executive.
The protest was peaceful throughout most of the day in the northern district, but scuffles broke out at nightfall when police wearing helmets and shield started clearing streets in densely populated areas.
Protesters retreated into shopping malls and began throwing items at the offices such as umbrellas and water bottles.
Police responded back by hitting the protesters.