WYOMING - On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Rep. Liz Cheney to the panel that will investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. capitol.
“What happened on January 6th can never happen again," Cheney wrote in a statement. "Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner."
The House approved the panel Wednesday, despite objections from Republicans.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments if they accept an appointment from Pelosi to join the panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
Cheney was removed from her GOP leadership position earlier this year after criticizing former President Donald Trump.