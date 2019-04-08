Decorated United States Navy SEAL and sniper, Chris Kyle, would have been 45-years-old Monday.
Kyle, who served four tours in the Iraq War, had his story made famous by the 2014 Clint Eastwood film, "American Sniper".
He was born on April 8, 1974 in Odessa, Texas and would be celebrating his 45th birthday.
During a training event in February of 2012, Kyle and his friend, Chad Littlefield, were shot and killed.
Chris Kyle is survived by his wife, Taya Kyle, and their two childred. Taya has founded the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation to honor Chris's life and legacy.