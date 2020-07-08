Hoopfest 2020 apparel now available for pre-order

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time, Hoopfest apparel is available for pre-order.
Pre-oders can be made on the new online Hoopfest Store. Orders will be available between Wednesday, July 8, and Friday, August 14, or until sizes run out.
Shoppers who select the "pick up at Hoopfest" option will receive an email the week of Hoopfest with pick-up instructions. There is a $7 charge that will be refunded once the order is picked up.
That $7 charge will go to shipping costs to send out apparel in the event that Hoopfest is canceled.
Shoppers can also opt to have their orders "ship when ready" in August.
Returns will not be accepted and exchanges will only be available if desired sizes are in stock.
