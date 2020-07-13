Hoopfest 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest Executive Director Matt Santangelo said that despite being optimistic that the world's largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament would happen this year, out of an abundance of caution, they've decided to cancel it.
Santangelo initially postponed Hoopfest until the last weekend of August, the first time they've ever done that in 31 years. The hope was that the COVID-19 infection numbers, which had begun to level off when that decision was made, would stay that way. They did not.
"Every competitor has felt that moment during a game when the momentum shifts, sometimes in your favor and sometimes against you," a release from Santangelo said. "Sometimes you have control and sometimes it is outside of your control, but every game has its own unique momentum. If 2020 were a game, it certainly brought its very own kind of momentum."
When Spokane County moved to Phase 2, the numbers spiked and now they are even higher than they've ever been.
Hoopfest is a massive economic driver for the Greater Spokane Region, so this is a devastating blow. A recent study from Gonzaga University showed that Hoopfest has brought in nearly $50 million since its inception in 1990.
Now, for the first time since its inception, Hoopfest will be coming to peoples' homes. Hoopfest is partnering with the HomeCourt App NEX Team Inc. to put on Hoopfest HomeCourt 2020. The virtual event will deliver challenges, drills and contests that can be enjoyed from home. The challenges will take place between August 20 and August 23. Registration is now open at spokanehoopfest.net.
You can read the full press release from Santangelo here:
