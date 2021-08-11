SPOKANE, Wash. - The first tip-off of Hoopfest 2021 is right around the corner. However, as the COVID-19 Delta Variant moves swiftly through the population and wildfire smoke in the region brings waves of unhealthy conditions, there still the chance that the games might not happen.
So, what about the teams that are already registered?
Hoopfest's organizers plan to issue full refunds, but only if the weekend is canceled by authorities before the end of the day August 16. If this ends up being the case, teams will have to request the full refund.
If authorities cancel after August 16, 20% refunds will be issued upon request.
"The last 16 months have been financially very challenging for our small non-profit, including the cancelation of last year’s Hoopfest. If Hoopfest is canceled, we will hope that teams would donate their entry fee as many teams did in 2020," a Hoopfest spokesperson said in a post.
Air quality is another potential road block for the tournament. If the Air Quality Index reads above 151 on Saturday, games will be postponed and moved to Sunday. If smoke hasn't cleared by then, the tournament will be canceled.
No refunds will be issued if the games are canceled based on bad air quality.
On a positive note, every registered team will be receiving Hoopfest 2021 shirts and team captains will get a Hoopfest basketball.