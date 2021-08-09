...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in
the upper 90s to 106 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight
temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents
without air conditioners. Those working or participating in
outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could alter
afternoon temperatures and reduce the risk of extreme heat. The
amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region
may play a role in how hot the temperatures are Thursday and
through the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,
stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&