SPOKANE, Wash. -- Hoopfest has finally released the much-anticipated game ball and poster for the 2021 season!
Hoopfest also revealed the new Hooptown USA Court at Riverfront Park as well as the inaugural Hooptown USA Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
This year, Hoopfest chose a fitting model for their newest poster-- Gonzaga star Cory Kispert. During his most recent season at Gonzaga, Kispert was named First Team All American, WCC Player of the Year, and the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year. Hoopfest director Matt Santangelo also recognizes Kispert's positive impact on the local sports community.
The official Hoopfest basketball was also announced today, rocking a matte-black leather splashed with colorful streaks across the seams. Santangelo says that each basketball is entirely unique in its design, made with recycled materials to produce the various different colors on the ball.
This decision was part of Hoopfests move toward zero carbon and zero waste initiative. A limited number of basketballs are available to purchase on the Hoopfest website.
The Spokane Hoopfest Association also revealed the Hooptown USA Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which includes John Stockton, Jeanne Helfer, Rick Betts and Jerry Schmidt, Bobby Jack Sumler, George Raveling, and the Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball Team Class of 1999.
The Hooptown USA North Bank Riverfront Park courts are officially open. The courts were funded in partnership with MultiCare Health System and Spokane Arts. Joshua Martell designed and painted the mural on the court.
Head over to https://www.spokanehoopfest.net to register for Hoopfest or to join the magic as a volunteer.