SPOKANE, Wash. - Calling all craft makers and street food connoisseurs— Hoopfest is looking for food vendors and exhibitors, and you could be one of them!

Preparations are underway for Hoopfest 2023, the world's largest 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament and one of Spokane's favorite annual traditions since 1990. For one weekend each summer, downtown Spokane is taken over by the spirited tournament, spanning an impressive 45 blocks filled to the brim with thousands of players and fans from around the world. 

If you're looking to be a vendor or exhibitor, you must complete an application through the Spokane Hoopfest website. This process is at no cost to you and during this process, your business, the products you're selling, past performance and prior health district reports will be evaluated. 

All applications are due by April. 14 with no exceptions. Once you submit your application, you will know the final status by April. 21. 

To fill out a vendor application, click here.

To fill out an exhibitor application, click here. 

Interested fans and players can also learn more about Hoopfest rules, registration, and more on the Spokane Hoopfest Association website. Click here to learn more.  

