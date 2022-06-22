hoopfest 2022 reg

SPOKANE, Wash. - Brackets have officially been released for Hoopfest 2022!

Download the Hoopfest 2022 app from the Apple app store or the Google play store to see who your team is playing.

You can also CLICK HERE to look up your bracket online.

