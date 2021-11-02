SPOKANE, Wash. - Matt Santangelo, Executive Director to the Spokane Hoopfest Association, announced today that he will be leaving the association to pursue opportunities.
“We have been very privileged to have Matt as our Executive Director for the past 7½ years. He has done an outstanding job carrying on the tradition of Hoopfest and expanding our programs." says Spokane Hoopfest Co-Founder and current Board Member, Rick Betts. "We wish Matt the best as he moves on with his career but are happy we will continue to work with him and his family as volunteers."
At this point in time, his departure date is not finalized. However, it is expected he'll remain long enough to help transition a new Executive Director into the role.
During his tenure with the Association, Santangelo helped bring SportsCenter to Hoopfest in 2014 and Kevin Durant in 2017, as well as launching the "Hooptown USA" initiative. This initiative is meant to celebrate Spokane and its accomplishments within the basketball scene by creating a unique community brand.
On the matter of his departure, Santangelo says, "I will be forever grateful for having the opportunity to represent Spokane Hoopfest Association as the Executive Director. The magic of Hoopfest is in the people – athletes, volunteers, and sponsors – that give so much to keeping this tradition strong and vibrant."
He attributes the success of Hooptown to the support of the community, and says he is excited to see the thriving future of the organization. "With your continued enthusiasm and support, there are endless possibilities."
Spokane Hoopfest Association has begun the hiring process for a new Executive Director and says they will continue to build the quality of the event and Spokane AAU programs.