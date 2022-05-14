Hoopfest 2022 flyer

Flyer for this year's Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament worldwide, is returning this summer for the first time since the pandemic! The last day for guaranteed registration to play in Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament worldwide, is Sunday, May 15. 

To join, visit this website! Fees for team registration are:

Standard Divisions:
  • Adult – $164
  • High School – $164
  • Youth – $144

Elite Divisions:

  • Adult Elite – $204
  • High School Varsity Elite – $204
  • Freshman Elite – $204
  • Senior Elite – $164
  • International 3×3 – $204

Other Divisions:

  • Family – $164
  • Special Olympics – FREE
  • Unified – FREE
  • Wheelchair – FREE

Teams that miss the deadline will be accepted on a space available basis from May 16-30 and subject to a $20 late fee if granted entry. 

For more information about Hoopfest, visit their website!

