SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament worldwide, is returning this summer for the first time since the pandemic! The last day for guaranteed registration to play in Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament worldwide, is Sunday, May 15.
Fees for team registration are:
- Adult – $164
- High School – $164
- Youth – $144
Elite Divisions:
- Adult Elite – $204
- High School Varsity Elite – $204
- Freshman Elite – $204
- Senior Elite – $164
- International 3×3 – $204
Other Divisions:
- Family – $164
- Special Olympics – FREE
- Unified – FREE
- Wheelchair – FREE
Teams that miss the deadline will be accepted on a space available basis from May 16-30 and subject to a $20 late fee if granted entry.
For more information about Hoopfest, visit their website!