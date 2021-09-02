SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is now offering full refunds for teams that registered for this year's tournament. It's organizers are also leaving teams the choice of donating their registration fees.
The update comes after apparent financial help from Hoopfest's partners. A spokesperson for the tournament said they were initially unsure whether they could survive a second year without the event.
"We recognize the financial hardship that canceling Hoopfest 2021 put us all under. It was a shock and disappointment for us too," organizers wrote on Facebook.
The post goes on to ask that anyone in the position to donate their fees to please do so as it will be crucial to the event's return next year.