SPOKANE, Wash. — Larry Wendel has been officiating Hoopfest since the beginning and has no plans of stopping.
Since 1964, Wendel has been on the court. However, he said calling the shots on the court is where he is meant to be.
“I’m in total control of what goes on there. The coach was in control when I played and I didn’t like that,” Wendel said.
Wendel says that he always knew he wanted to officiate after starting to play at eighteen. When his career on the court ended, he knew the perfect way to stay involved.
“I did not want to coach, but I wanted to stay involved in the basketball game, so the only way to stay involved was to officiate," said Wendel.
Wendel has been part of every iteration of Hoopfest, but he says despite all the changes they have made throughout the years, one thing has stayed a constant: the bar for the elite continues to be raised.
Plus, Wendel says, it is always great to see some familiar faces.
“We have had a lot of ex-colleagues from Gonzaga play here, and I get to know those guys because I’m refereeing them officially on the hardwood,” said Wendel.
Wendel claims his next role outside of officiating is fostering the next generation of referees.
“I see people come through who have quality, and I love to grab those people and mentor those people so they are one of our top officials," Wendel stated.