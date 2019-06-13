SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're not playing in the world's largest 3 on 3 basketball tournament, there are still plenty of opportunities to get in on the action.
Hoopfest is still seeking around 100 court monitors for this years tournament, which takes place in downtown Spokane the last weekend of June.
No referee experience is required. Volunteers must be available all day Saturday and Sunday (June 29th and 30th).
Court monitors will receive a Hoopfest Nike Swag Bag, which includes shoes, a shirt, shorts and a hat. Volunteers will also be entered in a raffle for great prizes.
Visit spokanehoopfest.net/volunteer/ to learn more about how to volunteer.