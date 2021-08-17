SPOKANE, Wash. - While some Spokane events like Pig Out in the Park have been cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Hoopest's organizers are confident that the tournament is still on.
Spokane Hoopfest Association Executive Director Matt Santangelo told KHQ that Hoopfest is still slated to happen with little added in the way of COVID precautions.
"We feel so very confident about Hoopfest in September so we're planning full steam ahead," Santangelo said.
While athletes will be asked to sign off before the event confirming that they don't have symptoms, Hoopfest will not require participants to be vaccinated.
"We've explored that. We've explored proof of vaccinations. Our event... we don't have a gate. It's not like everyone comes from one gateway." Santangelo said. "So to be able to prove all that and require that information is logistically just a huge huge hurdle that in such short order we aren't able to pull off."
Masks are also not a requirement as things stand now. Santangelo said they are watching mask mandates but will not require them yet as the tournament is mostly outdoors.
Depending on case numbers in the coming weeks, the event could still be cancelled completely. There's also the chance that wildfire smoke forces a cancelation the day-of.
If COVID cancels the show, teams will receive a 20% refund. However, there's no refunds for weather-related cancelations.