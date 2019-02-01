Hoopfest registration opens for court monitors, volunteers

Even with cold winter temperatures, many are preparing for Hoopfest in Spokane.

Now only a few months away, registration officially opens Friday for court monitors and volunteers. The Hoopfest office is now accepting applications for those positions, and you can register at SpokaneHoopfest.net.

There is a contest sweepstakes over the next few months leading up to Hoopfest applies to court monitors only. Prizes include the huppins fan cave, a Hoopfest stay at the Davenport collection and a rejuvenation package at La Rive Spa at Northern Quest. The earlier you apply the more chances you have to win.

Court monitors will receive a package of Nike gear. The Nike shoes will be handed out at the conclusion of the games on Sunday.

Hoopfest will have a court for everyone. High school and adult courts consist of players who call their own fouls. We try and honor all court requests.