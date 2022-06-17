SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest is back in Spokane next weekend!
The long-awaited return of this Spokane tradition has the city full of excitement. This week brings a lot of preparation, with hoops going up, roads being closed down, but most importantly, brackets will be released Wednesday.
The leaders at Hoopfest could not be more excited to welcome 3,500 players to the courts in Downtown Spokane next weekend.
“In 2019 we were a little higher at 6,000, but I think 3,500 is a perfect amount,” Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockston said. “It’s going to be a huge success as long as we're dribbling basketballs out there again on June 25 and June 26.”
Hoopfest is still looking for 50 to 75 volunteers to be court monitors during the games. If you sign up to be a court monitor, free merch is all yours, including a Hoopfest shirt, Nike hat, and shoes, plus shorts.
To sign up to volunteer head on over to Hoopfest.org!