Hoopfest is almost here, and there are several options for people who don’t want to get snarled in downtown traffic during the event.
Hoopfest attendees are encouraged to take STA buses or shuttles to get around over the weekend. The City of Spokane says buses will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. Bus day passes cost $2 and are available on all STA buses.
Spokane Transit says special Hoop Loop shuttles will run during Hoopfest weekend. The shuttles will circle Jefferson Loop and Riverfront Loop. More information about parking for shuttle passengers and a map of the routes is available here.
The city says many streets will be closed for Hoopfest weekend. Closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and last through 10 p.m. Sunday. The city says vehicles left on these affected roads after 7 p.m. on Friday will be towed:
- 1st Avenue from Post to Howard Street
- Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street
- Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street
- Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street
- Spokane Falls Boulevard from Washington to Lincoln Street
- Summit Parkway from Monroe to Lincoln Street
- Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street
- Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street
- Dean Avenue from Howard to Washington Street
- Post Street from Main to 1st Avenue
- Wall Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue
- Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard
- Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue
- Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue