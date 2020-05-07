SPOKANE, Wash. - The world's largest outdoor 3-on-3 basketball tournament may be on hold for a couple of months, but people are taking their best shot at getting their team in for free.
Hoopfest Director Matt Santangelo likes to thing it's always a good time for Hoopfest.
"In theory it is Hoopfest season, right?" He said.
But with the tournament being put on hold until August, Santangelo and his team are trying something new. They're challenging players to perfect the art of the trick shot.
"We thought 'what could we do to bring some excitement...add to the creativity that's happening at home anyway. So we came up with this trick shot challenge and we are welcoming all submissions, good, bad and the ugly," Santangelo said.
So far, the trick shots have been pouring in.
One came from 12-year-old Hunter Johnson.
"I just figured out that there was the Hoopfest competition, and I've never done Hoopfest, so I wanted to," Johnson said.
So, he got creative. Johnson got on his trampoline and made a rebounder before doing a flip and sinking his shot.
"It took quite a while but I did it," Johson said.
Out of all the crazy trick shots, one will be crowed the winner, an the victor will get free entry into Hoopfest for themselves and their team come August.
"It's a way to be close to the game," Santangelo said. "It's a way to engage the community [during] what is normally a really exciting time as we ramp up here for Hoopfest."
Your trick shot doesn't even have to be made with a basketball, Santangelo said. Feel free to crumple up some paper and make a shot for the wastebasket.
If you've got a trick shot you'd like to submit, you can post it on Instagram or TikTok using #Hoopfest2020.
