SPOKANE, Wash. - "In 32, 33 years since Hoopfest has been around, things have changed dramatically," Hoopfest Site Director Rob Davis said.
From wooden structures assembled on-site...
"Crews took all night to get those things done," he said.
To metal structures dropped in by forklifts.
But out of everything that's changed since Hoopfest started in the early '90s, one of the most dramatic has been with technology.
Can you believe we used to have to write our scores on the side of a grocery store truck? For years, writing scores on a board was commonplace, until the event went digital with the Hoopfest app.
"Now that gives everyone the opportunity to follow their kid's teams, follow their friend's teams, see when their games are," Davis said.
It's not enough to have an online record of the big win. Documentation is just as important, and that's changed too.
"Back in the days we have boxes and boxes of old photos and that's what you had. You went and you developed your film and you got your photos," he said. "Now we actually employ a digital street team."
Professional gear in the hands of professionals. But now, a local company is looking to make the average person an expert videographer.
"So, there's no longer need to look at the camera and you can get those really cool unique shots that you can't any other way," CEO of Sport Scope Derek Taylor said.
Sport Scope was mainly geared toward high school sports. Now, they're offering a product parents might buy.
"As you're filming your kid, anytime they do something, right when it's done, they make a basket or score a goal you just hit the button and we go back in time and save those 10 or 15 seconds," he said.
With a click of the button, the camera can pan to where your child is. Click again... and capture the moment.
The whole game is recorded, but it takes out the distraction of figuring out a camera or taking the time to edit, letting parents get back to what's important: watching the game.
Taylor and his team at Sport Scope are going to be out at Hoopfest throughout the weekend, to show parents and consumers exactly what his product can do.
It's a soft launch right now, but will be sold to consumers here soon. The ultimate goal is autonomy where the device would track a team or player on its own.
And as we all get ready for Hoopfest weekend, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.
You can view brackets, scores and maps of all things Hoopfest through the Hoopfest 2022 app. It's available in the Apple app store and Google play store.
Team check-in will start on Thursday at 3 p.m. It continues through Saturday, although Saturday's team check-in is for out-of-towners only.
Roads downtown start closing Friday night at 7 p.m. and then the games start Saturday morning.
