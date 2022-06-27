SPOKANE, Wash. - For most, Hoopfest weekend was full of friends, food and love for the game of basketball. But for some, Monday morning comes with aches, crutches or even a hangover in a holding cell.
Washington State Patrol released the numbers Monday morning. They made 33 arrests for driving under the influence over the weekend. 12 on Friday and another 21 on Saturday.
They were out in force with their mobile impaired driving unit, a self-contained 36-foot motorhome repurposed into a DUI processing center.
While not everyone broke the law this weekend, quite a few did break (or fracture) a bone or two.
MultiCare sent out the final injury count from their four medical tents at the tournament which totaled nearly 1,000.
Unsurprisingly, the number is mostly made up of taping, cuts and sprains, but there were a significant number of more serious injuries as well.
There were 51 instances of bone fractures, 24 knee-related injuries like ACLs and MCLs, 17 concussions and 22 Achilles injuries.
Temperatures were relatively mild across both days but still nearly 30 people were turned in for heat illness and dehydration.
The 994 injuries seems like a lot, but it's in line with previous years. The last Hoopfest in 2019 had 978.