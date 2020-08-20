SPOKANE, Wash. - Every summer, Blessings Under the Bridge has a group of men that play together in Hoopfest called "Hoops for the Homeless," and this year they're finding a way to keep the team together.
The idea for these homeless and recovering men to play together on a team in Hoopfest started back in 2015, when four men from the streets of Spokane came together to play basketball.
This year, Blessings Under the Bridge is putting Jeffrey Taylor in the spotlight. The non-profit said he has become a part of their family after overcoming addictions and has been an inspiration to others in their programs. But then Hoopfest got cancelled, and the team was devastated.
"My gosh you don't even understand, in Spokane everyone's mindset knows January, April, May, Hoopfest is coming. They kept pushing the dates, I kind of knew in the back of my mind it wasn't going to happen. We're not going to let this stop us, we're going to figure out a way to do this," Jessica Kovac, Blessings Under the Bridge Director said.
This weekend, Hoops for the Homeless is hosting their own basketball tournament to honor Jeff and the other men who are a part of their program. Jeff's team's name is "The Chosen Ones." This weekend going to be a 2-on-2 tournament with four teams.
Blessings Under the Bridge says they remain the only non-profit in Spokane to have a homeless basketball team in Hoopfest, even if it's not the way they originally planned.
