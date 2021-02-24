Hooptown USA has announced that they are extending the registration period for The Outdoor League due to feedback from players asking for a few extra days to get their teams organized.
The new registration period runs until 8:00am on Monday, March 1st.
"The excitement for the league has been overwhelmingly positive and coordinating a team can be a challenging task," Hooptown USA said in a statement, "Due to this, we are offering additional days to get your roster filled."
The Outdoor League is a 5-on-5 full court league for youth, high school, and adult athletes. It's presented by Hoopfest and Spokane Parks and Recreation.
The link for team registration, and more information about the league, can be found at Hooptownusa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.