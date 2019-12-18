SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga is set for a marquee matchup with another blue-collar college basketball program North Carolina coming to town.
If you were unable to spring the money for tickets to the game at the Kennel, there is an opportunity to take in the game with fellow Spokanites and Zags fans at the newly-redeveloped Riverfront Park Pavilion Wednesday.
Hooptown USA is hosting a watch party at the Pavilion Wednesday, with lots of features prior to the game's 6 p.m. tip-off.
"Join us under the lights at the new Pavilion at Riverfront Park as these two powerhouses battle it out!" Hooptown USA said.
The event will include:
- Two jumbotrons
- Heaters throughout The Pavilion
- Food Trucks
- A No-Li Brewhouse beer garden featuring the new Hooptown Golden Ale
- Coffee samples (Indaba Coffee Roasters)
- Wine (Townshend Cellar)
- Whiskey (Dryfly Distillery)
You can register for free general admission tickets here.
Other ticket packages are available that include drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres and a meet and greet with former GU players.
For more information, click here.
