Hooptown Youth League

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hooptown USA, the non-profit behind the annual Hoopfest event, has opened registration for its inaugural Hooptown Youth League, a new grade school league for students K-6.

Children attending the following schools can be registered by their parent or legal guardian to participate:

  • Spokane Public Schools
  • Central Valley
  • West Valley
  • East Valley
  • Mead
  • Cheney
  • Liberty
  • NW Christian
  • Freeman
  • Deer Park
  • Medical Lake
  • Reardan
  • Davenport
  • 9 Mile Falls District

The divisions are separated into four categories:

  • recreational, K-2
  • recreational, 3-6
  • competitive, 3-6
  • advanced competitive, 3-6

A league fee is charged for each participant, but low income discounts are available, as are scholarships for those who qualify and apply. Details can be found at the Hooptown Youth League website.

Hooptown USA says a large turnout is expected, so spots may be limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Parents with questions are encouraged to contact steve@spokanehoopfest.net

