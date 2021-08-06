SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Hoopfest community basketball courts are set to be renovated this summer.
The Corbin Park renovation will begin Aug. 11 and finish up on Aug. 20. Franklin Park's renovation will start on Aug. 16 and Thornton Murphy Park's renovation will start on Aug. 28.
“Hooptown USA has been a great partner to us, and an incredible asset to our community,” Parks & Recreation director Garrett Jones said. “Investment in community basketball courts is part of why Spokane really is Hooptown USA. We’re looking forward to these improvements and we’re grateful to Hooptown USA and the generous donors that helped make this happen.”
CORBIN PARK:
- Resurface court
- Finish court surface with plexipave coloring (no mural)
- Replace plexiglass backboards and rims
FRANKLIN PARK:
- Resurface court
- Replace plexiglass backboards and rims
- Paint mural on court surface. Mural designed in partnership with Spokane Tribe of Indians & Spokane Indians Baseball team; mural installation to be led by Ruben Marcilla, and assisted by three local Native artists.
THORNTON MURPHY PARK:
- Resurface court
- Replace plexiglass backboards and rims
- Paint mural on court surface. Lead by artist Nick Goettling, working with one local artist through the Spokane Arts’ mural apprenticeship program.