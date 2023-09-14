SPOKANE, Wash. — Calling all 7th and 8th grade hoopers! There is only one day left to register for Hooptown Youth League.
There are three different divisions for the youth league which include:
- K-2nd Recreational
- 3rd-6th Recreational
- 3rd-6th Competitive
If you are interested in signing your player up, go to the Hooptown youth league website!
Also, if your child is a little older, the Spokane Regional Club Basketball League is now open for registration.
This season will run concurrent with the Hooptown youth league. This will let some 6th graders participate in both leagues if they would like!
If you are interested in joining, make sure to register on the Spokane Club Basketball website.
Hooptown is also looking for referees to join the team. There will be a Referee Camp at Lewis & Clark High School on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to give new refs the opportunity to learn skills of the game from some of the best officials.
If you want to join this camp and want to become a ref, sign up using the link here!