Saturday April 20th:
3606 S Schafer Rd, Spokane Valley, Washington 99206
Hunt begins at 11 am SHARP!!
There will be LOTS of Candy Filled Eggs, a Petting Zoo, FREE Hot Dog Lunch and Jump Castle!
This event is FREE for kids through 5th grade and FUN for the whole family!
Bring your friends and neighbors! Everyone is Welcome!
Bring your basket!
We hunt rain or shine!
Special needs Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Havoc Squad at North Church
8303 N Division St, Spokane, Washington 99208
1pm to 4pm
An all-inclusive Easter Egg Hunt for any person with special needs. Our attendees are those with special needs and mobility issues and is completely free. We have kids with autism, Downs, blindness and in wheelchairs. Please come.
507 N Howard St, Spokane, Washington 99201
10:00 a.m. on Saturday
Riverfront Spokane will be hosting a Free Easter Egg Hunt for ages 12 and under in the Lilac Bowl starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Age groups for the Easter Egg Hunt will be: 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12.
Join us after the Easter Egg Hunt for Brunch with the Easter Bunny at the Sky Ribbon Cafe located in the Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide building. Brunch includes a free Looff Carrousel Ride and BOGO SkyRide admission. Ticket admission for Brunch with the Easter Bunny
10515 N Division St, Spokane, Washington 99218
Free Easter Egg Hunt at Wonderland! Come and Take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Over 3,000 eggs. Starts at 10am. Kids from 1 to 13 welcome. Stay after for our Pizza and New Arcade Special
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, Washington 99216
Starts at 11am
Come join SCC Bigfoot Events and Kiss 98.1 at our Easter Egg Hunt.
This is a community event and everyone is welcome. We will have cotton candy, bounce houses, music, popcorn and more!
SpokAnimal's Dog Park at High Bridge
330 S A St, Spokane, Washington 99224
10am to 12pm
Join us for our annual Doggy Easter Egg Hunt at High Bridge Dog Park! This is fun for the whole family especially your four legged friends. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos. Prizes and goody bags. All money raised helps maintain and upgrade the dog park!
Sunday April 21st:
Covenant United Methodist Church
15515 N Gleneden Dr, Spokane, Washington 99208
We will celebrate with two identical worship services at 9:00 am & 11 am on Easter morning. A breakfast will be available in the multi-purpose room starting at 9:30 am, there will be no reservations required,and everyone is welcome! Donations are gladly accepted to offset the costs. The children's Egg Hunt will follow the later service. Easter Sunday is a wonderful opportunity to invite visiting family and friends to worship with you!
9:00 a.m. Easter Worship
9:30 a.m. Breakfast
11:00 A.m. Easter Worship
12:00 noon Easter Egg Hunt
2810 N Park Rd, Spokane Valley, Washington 99212
10 am-2pm. We are excited to celebrate Easter with our Easter Sunday Service followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for kids of all ages!!!
FREE FOR THE WHOLE COMMUNITY
Kids will be able to hunt for eggs and then exchange the eggs for a goodie bag of candy, stickers and other fun treats.