SPOKANE, Wash. - The first person in Spokane was vaccinated at the Sacred Hearty Medical Center Friday morning. That person was Dr. Okechukwu Ojogho, a Providence transplant physician.
Ojogho grew up in Nigeria and was raised by his mother who was a traveling midwife, according to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review. Ojogho moved to California in 1977, became a citizen in the U.S. and has lived in Spokane for the last 10 years.
