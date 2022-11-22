Horizon Air announces new UW, WSU painted aircraft ahead of Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. - Just days away from the Apple Cup, Horizon Air is unveiling two new designs for aircraft: One featuring Washington State University and the other featuring the University of Washington.

Horizon Air is moving away from the current planes decorated with state university logos and moving to a more modern aircraft, the Embraer E-175 jets.

"The good news is we’re bringing two brand new aircraft into our fleet with fresh paint highlighting our commitment to our home state’s largest universities," a release said. 

The new aircraft will come this summer.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!