PULLMAN, Wash. - Just days away from the Apple Cup, Horizon Air is unveiling two new designs for aircraft: One featuring Washington State University and the other featuring the University of Washington.
Horizon Air is moving away from the current planes decorated with state university logos and moving to a more modern aircraft, the Embraer E-175 jets.
"The good news is we’re bringing two brand new aircraft into our fleet with fresh paint highlighting our commitment to our home state’s largest universities," a release said.
The new aircraft will come this summer.