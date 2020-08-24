**WARNING - THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF CHILD ABUSE**
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are investigating a claims that a child was being starved, beaten and forced to sleep in a locked dog crate.
Following an anonymous tip on August 3rd, Child Protective Services and Spokane Police interviewed the child's mother and mother's boyfriend. During the interview, they admitted using a leather belt with a buckle to repeatedly spank the child. They spankings would leave bruises on the child's lower back. At times they would force him to go in his room because they were worried neighbors would hear his screams.
To protect the identity of the child, and because the adults have not been charged with a crime, KHQ is withholding their identity.
The mother told investigators that she had grabbed the child arms so hard that it left bruises and that she witnessed the boyfriend use a Komora [sic] hold on the child that only allowed for gasping breaths.
The mother also admitted to locking the child in a metal dog crate overnight locking it with a padlock so the child couldn't escape and "gorge himself on food."
The dog crate had a small dog bed, that was slightly smaller than the crate, and a horse blanket.
When investigators asked the victim about the dog crate, they responded the mother told them they were a bad kid so (they) had to sleep in the dog crate. They also said "My Mom told me not to tell about the dog crate."
When investigators interviewed the victim, the child said the mother did not feed them regularly and restricted access to food by locking them in their room day and night.
The mother confirmed this to investigators and also admitted the child had lost 14 pounds since last year.
The mother and boyfriend also admitted to forcing the child to eat Habanero hot sauce as a punishment.
The child also described to investigators how they were locked inside a fabric tent. At one point they were able to chew a hole and escape .
Investigators noticed that the child had bruising around the eye. When asked about it, the child said the boyfriend punched them in the face with his fist, causing a black eye.
Investigators removed the child and another sibling from the home.
According to court documents, they have requested a search warrant and are investigating the mother and boyfriend on charges of First Degree Mistreatment of a Child and Unlawful Imprisonment.
