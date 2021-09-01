Another example of the Spokane community coming together to support those who've fallen on hard times.
Close to 40 restaurants around town are participating in tonight's Hospitality for Hope fundraiser.
Ten percent of all net sales from each participating restaurant will be donated directly to victims of the Browne's Addition apartment fire.
"Our community supports our restaurants in such a big way, especially through covid and all the hard times restaurants are having," said Bryan Toston of the Spokane Hospitality Coalition. "When that community's affected by the Browne's Addition fires, we felt the responsibility to show up and support them."
Toston said Hospitality for Hope began in response to the Malden fires in 2020, when they raised almost $10,000.
"The community's been awesome," said Mike Alverson, General Manager of The Backyard Public House in West Central Spokane. "I mean the hospitality network in itself is insane. Everyone's really been rallying around everybody."
Alverson said Backyard Public House is participating in tonight's fundraiser on top of previous efforts, including trivia night and clothing drives.
"We had two people really, really close to our hearts that were close to this," Alverson said. "So we decided we had to do something, and we wanted to help in any way that we can."
"A lot of restaurant owners aren't in the business for the money," Toston said. "They're in it to support their community and do something good."
There's also a special incentive for tonight's fundraiser.
For guests who purchase a minimum $10 gift card--that will be donated directly to those affected--many participating restaurants will only charge them one dollar for their first beer.
Toston said the Spokane Hospitality Coalition and participating restaurants will be in touch with the Red Cross to get connected with the fire victims, in order to distribute the funds and gift cards.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit https://save509.com/brownes-event/