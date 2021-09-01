Hospitality for Hope fundraiser to help Browne's Addition fire victims

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sept. 1, participating businesses are donating 10% of their sales to those directly impacted by the fires in Browne's Addition.
When you fine out and support our local restaurants, you will be directly contributing to the victims of the fires in Browne's Addition," the event post says. "Have a night out for dinner and drinks and know that a portion of your dollars are going to support your community."
If you're looking to give a little extra, you can buy a gift card from any participating location and donate it to an individual or family who lost their home. If you buy a $10 minimum gift card, you'll get your first beer for $1 at participating locations.
To see the full list of those participating locations, click here.