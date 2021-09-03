SPOKANE, Wash. -- Right now, the delta variant has led to a rise in COVID cases across the country and hospital beds are filling up. But having enough staff to man each bed, well that's a challenge many hospitals are facing as nurses are in short supply.
No matter where the hospital is located, the issue stays the same. Nurse positions are going unfilled despite and probably because of a record number of patient intakes.
"Staff is the most important thing and you can only take so many patients," Greg Repetti , the President of MultiCare Deaconess and MultiCare Valley Hospitals said.
Repetti said they have close to 400 open jobs in both hospitals and Rockwood clinic, one-fourth of that are unfilled nursing positions.
"I would say for acute care nursing, between the two hospitals we probably have 100 open positions. That's to be able to get us to staff to the fullest and we need those people," he said.
The nursing shortage is nothing new, many of whom left at the start of the pandemic to retire early but now, there's a new kind of problem.
"We've never had as many covid cases admitted to our hospital." he said. "That's created more stress on the environment. We're wearing PPE, we're being safer, but it just takes a lot more energy."
And it has to do with money.
"Trying to keep your people, that's not just money but also trying to create an environment where people feel appreciated."
Strain on the profession at an all-time high and nurses are asking for more cash, or they'll leave. Many finding higher salaries in the travel nursing side of things - something major hospitals can't keep up with.
"I cannot compete with the traveler population, it's just impossible to do. I mean the economics don't work very well," he said.
Leaving hospitals to incentivize current employees to take extra shifts, even if they aren't nurses.
"Some of that involves non-nursing people that we can bring to the floor and augment the nurses to be able to do a better job but it's a challenge," Repetti said.