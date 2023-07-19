Leslie Lowe
Here we go again! Mother Nature is turning up the HEAT with daytime highs climbing back into the 90's-100's with overnight lows in the upper 50's and low 60's Thursday and Friday.  Winds also pick back up by the end of the week, with potential wind gust in Spokane at 20-25mph and 25-35mph for central Washington, the Basin and North Idaho Panhandle.  Hot, breezy conditions bring the threat for elevated fire danger, so keep stay tuned to nonstop local for the very latest throughout the weekend.  
 
Find an area to cool off if you don't have air conditioning or are one of our outdoor workers. Drink plenty of water and make sure pets have fresh cool water.  Always best to wear light loose clothing, be sure to check on your neighbors and never leave the kids or the pets in an unattended vehicle for any amount of time.  Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion for both humans and pets.
Be safe and enjoy the sunshine! 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!