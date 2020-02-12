SANDPOINT, Idaho - A very special calendar project in north Idaho demonstrated that less can be more when it comes to fundraising for a good cause.
Back in October, Avista Utilities shared some of the details of the Hot and Hairy calendar project, which put loggers, business owners and construction workers in the staring role of the boudoir-inspired calendar.
Sandpoint photographer Tanyia Oulman took the photos, which featured Mr. March in tiny denim shorts, Mr. July wearing nothing but an American flag and Mr. May riding a motorcycle with a rose between his teeth.
Now, they've raised $19,000 for Sandpoint's Community Cancer Services. According to CCS, that amount covers all their services for a full two months.
"We love new and creative ideas for fundraisers, and this has got to be the most creative we have seen yet," CCS wrote in a Facebook post.
The organization helps pay for medical bills, counseling, post-mastectomy needs and equipment as well as eases financial burdens for out-of-town treatment trips.
