Hot and hazy to wrap up the week!
With local wildfires burning in the region, periods of haze are expected with air quality numbers likely hovering in the moderate category through Friday afternoon. Fire danger remains high with fire fuels continuing to dry out. Any wind gust can take a fire and spread it quickly.
This weekend, monsoonal moisture will bring the possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers Friday and increasing into Saturday, with daytime highs that will dip into the upper 70's and 80's into next week.