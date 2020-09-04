Unusually HOT temperatures and hazy skies as we head into the holiday weekend, with daytime highs popping up into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits through Saturday. Smoke from California wildfires will keep that smoke in the forecast through the first half of the day on Sunday. A strong cold front moves in overnight Sunday into Monday. Winds pick up and make a shift, now coming in from the northwest. That will help scour out the smoke, but will also drop our temperatures significantly, into the low to mid 70's for Labor Day Monday and for Tuesday before rebounding into the 80's on Wednesday.
