A return to hot and hazy conditions will continue to plague the Inland northwest into the weekend, with daytime highs that will head back up into the triple digits by Friday.
We will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Lighting in the forecast always brings a concern for elevated fire danger. However, higher dewpoints are expected with this system, so there is little to no concern for new fire starts. Behind Sunday's system we will see a slight drop in temperatures as we fall back into the low 90's.