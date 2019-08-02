It would be a "cat-astrophe" if you didn't check out this event.
The "Hot August…Cool Cats" Allbreed Cat Show is being held this weekend at the DoubleTree by Hilton Spokane City Center. The 2019 TICA (The International Cat Association) Northwest Regional Cat Show is presented by The Maine Event PC
The weekend kicks off Friday with a Feline reproduction symposium going from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by a 'Cats of the Forest' judging from 4-8 p.m. involving Maine Coons, Maine Coon Polydactyls, Norwegian Forest Cats, Siberians, Pixiebobs and Kurilian Bobtails.
Then both Saturday and Sunday features the Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show, taking place from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Cat agility trials will also take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
An awards ceremony will follow the agility trials on Sunday, handing out nods for visitor-choice and "Best of the Best" awards for the Forest and Allbreed categories.
One-day and weekend passes are available for the event, as well as senior and family options. Military members and children under five receive free admission.
You can purchase tickets right meow at this link.
It's the purr-fect opportunity to check out some awesome cats in the area. Cats in the area are known lately to not abide by the laws of nature.