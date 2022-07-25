SPOKANE, Wash. - With Spokane temperatures predicted to reach over 100 degrees this week, dog owners are advised to keep a closer eye on their furry friends.
Unlike humans, dogs can’t easily beat the heat and rely on the knowledge of their owners to ensure their wellbeing. Being covered in fur makes staying cool trickier and blowing fans tend to be less reliable for these animals that sweat primarily from their paws.
On their website, The Humane Society of the United States published multiple ways for owners to keep their pets safe which include; providing ample shade, adding ice to the animal’s water bowl, soaking products in cool water and even DIY pup-sicles.
However, a major threat to all dogs during the approaching heat wave is hot pavement which can burn and blister an animal's paws. Jerry Klien, American Kennel Club’s Chief Veterinary Officer and expert in veterinary emergency care shares, “Pavement, like asphalt or artificial grass, can become incredibly hot and cause discomfort, blisters, and burn a dog’s paw pads”.
To ensure that your dog’s paws will not be harmed by potentially dangerous pavement, one can test the ground by placing their palm on the surface for a few seconds. If the heat is manageable for the human hand, the dog’s paws will be fine, but it’s recommended to stray from the pavement and allow your animals to walk on the grass instead.
Besides waiting until early morning or nightfall for the ground temperatures to cool, there are many products such as dog shoes, paw pads and paw balms available for purchase online and in various stores. No matter how one protects their dogs, owners should check their animal’s paws daily for any signs of damage or blistering after outdoor activity.
Another threat that comes with rising temperatures is heat-related illnesses and death from leaving a dog in the car. Even with a window rolled down and limited time inside the car, an animal's life can still be in danger. According to the Humane Society, “On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees".
Imagine what it can be like once we reach these triple-digit days.
Animals locked in hot cars face the risk of irreversible organ damage and death. A dog’s normal resting temperature ranges from 99 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit, but any temperature over 104 may be a sign of heat exhaustion and can lead to emergency veterinarian care. To ensure the safety of our beloved pets, The Humane Society has a guide for law enforcement and dog owners to help identify and protect animals from these heat-related fatalities when found in a car or in dangerous conditions.
In these last few weeks of summer, be cautious of your dog’s health and possible signals of heat stress. Uncontrolled panting, excess saliva, nausea & vomiting, dizziness and irritated skin or gums are all signs of heat stress or heat stroke, which may require veterinary attention.
Be your dog’s hero this week and ensure that they are able to comfortably and safely beat the heat.