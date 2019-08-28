Many students are returning to school today on a great day to hit the pool! We are talking temperatures topping out in the low 90's, gorgeous blue skies and a nice calm wind. Skies will continue to be clear into tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 50's.
Changes arrive tomorrow as we see more moisture heading our direction. Clouds will increase leaving us with partly sunny skies during the day with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night. Showers as well as thunderstorm activity will be possible for those located in the lower Columbia Basin, southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. High temperatures are expected to cool down into the 80's. We will also look for breezy conditions.
More showers will be possible on Friday, especially for North Idaho into Montana. Otherwise, the weekend is looking pretty dry, with shower chances staying in the mountains for those of you looking to camp. Temperatures should stay above average into Labor Day weekend.