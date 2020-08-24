Hot and hazy today, with two systems on the move. The first is dry cold front moving across the Pacific Northwest today, increasing clouds and bringing gusty winds and heightened fire danger. The second, a wave moving up from the South that will bring the threat of isolated thunderstorms in extreme southeast Washington and central Idaho.
A weak ridge of high pressure will set up for the he remainder of the week. Bringing quiet and slightly above average temperatures that will hover in the mid to upper 80's through Friday.
