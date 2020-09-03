High pressure continues to boost daytime highs into the 90's and 100's through Sunday. In addition, a shift in the winds will draw smoke up from California wildfires, meaning hazy/smoky conditions are expected for the Inland Northwest through much of the holiday weekend.
A system moving in overnight Sunday into Labor Day Monday will pick up winds, scour out the smoke and drop our temperatures into the upper 70's and 80's to kick off this next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.