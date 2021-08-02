A return to hot and hazy conditions for the first half of the week.
National weather service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, with daytime highs popping up into the upper 90's and triple digits through mid-week.
Smoke and haze will also be a concern, as smoke from surrounding wildfires continues to settle in across the Inland northwest bringing compromised air quality.
The second half of the week will feature a chance for showers and cooler temperatures, falling below average into the 70's for the weekend.